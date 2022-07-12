Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.94 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.69.

