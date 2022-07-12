AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

AUDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Shares of AUDC opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $713.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. AudioCodes has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. AudioCodes had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $66.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 5.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,022,000 after acquiring an additional 93,806 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,122,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 901,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

