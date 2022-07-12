AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Price Target Cut to €16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from €21.00 ($21.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AUTO1 Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on AUTO1 Group from €25.00 ($25.00) to €20.00 ($20.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AUTO1 Group from €32.00 ($32.00) to €23.00 ($23.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($27.20) to €25.00 ($25.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.10. AUTO1 Group has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $49.42.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

