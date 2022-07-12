AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lowered AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

AutoWeb stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. The company has a market cap of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.17. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AutoWeb stock. Kokino LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 973,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,000. AutoWeb makes up about 8.8% of Kokino LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kokino LLC owned about 7.23% of AutoWeb as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

