Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $1,701,400.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 898,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

