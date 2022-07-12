Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $1,701,400.00 in Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,756,762.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.43. 898,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,704. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.50. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About Avalara (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalara (AVLR)
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
- Continuining to Assess Tesla’s Future As The EV Market Becomes Increasingly Competitive
- 3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q2 Earnings
- Why a Recession is Good News for Ollie’s Stock
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.