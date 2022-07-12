AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Up to $6.89

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 6.89, but opened at 7.07. AvidXchange shares last traded at 6.87, with a volume of 4,653 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 17.27.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.14.

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.21 by 0.10. The firm had revenue of 71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 68.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 102.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.