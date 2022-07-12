Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of AXTA opened at $22.68 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $34.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,343 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

