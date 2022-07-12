Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Up to $51.10

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.10, but opened at $52.85. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 312 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

