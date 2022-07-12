Axe Trading 92% Higher Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Axe has a total market cap of $96,287.17 and $23.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axe has traded up 92% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00243639 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

