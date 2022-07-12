Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Baidu by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. Mizuho decreased their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

BIDU stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.63. 35,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $142.20. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $187.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

