Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 337,578.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336,812 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.46% of Progyny worth $68,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Progyny by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.38. 6,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,607. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.96. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $194,436.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 437,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,865,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $1,222,767. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

