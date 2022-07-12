Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 138,332 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.13% of Cardlytics worth $58,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 145,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 138,032 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 297,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 136,629 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 77,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

CDLX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 47,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.45.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,190.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,550 shares of company stock worth $1,401,860 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.