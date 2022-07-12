Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,904 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $77,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 422.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.06 and a 200 day moving average of $78.76. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -447.14 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

