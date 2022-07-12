Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.12% of Waters worth $22,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $344.54. 5,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $327.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.14. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.43.

Waters Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.