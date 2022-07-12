Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,408 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.23% of BlackLine worth $96,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.55. 5,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.74.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $186,027.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,322.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,092 shares of company stock worth $289,468 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

