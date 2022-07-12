Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 208,374 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.43% of Eversource Energy worth $131,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,343,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.78. 16,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,127. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.13. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

