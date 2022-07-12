Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,145,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886,513 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $115,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 231,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,474. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

