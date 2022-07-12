Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $28.05 Million Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.04% of Veeco Instruments worth $28,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,006.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 741,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,031,000 after purchasing an additional 674,550 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,257,000 after buying an additional 631,793 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $14,012,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 144,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 94,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $2,596,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Thomas St purchased 2,500 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of VECO stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,223. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $926.93 million, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Veeco Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeco Instruments (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.