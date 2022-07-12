Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $45.30 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 466,600 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.74% of Golub Capital BDC worth $45,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 94.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 30,264 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 16.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 282,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 40,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.56. 9,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,930. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

