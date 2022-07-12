Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,596 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $90,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $170.69. The stock had a trading volume of 136,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The company has a market capitalization of $236.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.78 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.36.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

