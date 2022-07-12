Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,449,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,653 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.03% of Lufax worth $141,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lufax by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $68,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Lufax stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Lufax had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

