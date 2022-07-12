Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 31,965 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Futu were worth $34,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Futu by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Futu by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Futu by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Futu by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Futu by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,473,325. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.45. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

