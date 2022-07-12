Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.21. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

