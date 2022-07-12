Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.21. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

