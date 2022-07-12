Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BCH has been the subject of several other reports. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 258,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,791. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74.

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.05 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 40.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Banco de Chile by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

