Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) PT Lowered to €1.05

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €1.15 ($1.15) to €1.05 ($1.05) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.90) to €0.95 ($0.95) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.00) to €1.10 ($1.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. AlphaValue cut Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €0.73 ($0.73) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.91.

Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$0.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.09.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

