Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 9,616 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 391,762 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42.

