Bank Hapoalim BM Buys 16,514 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.7% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 152,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in Twitter by 31.2% in the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 56,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.54. The company had a trading volume of 448,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,454. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud acquired 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 564,152 shares of company stock worth $21,573,524. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

