Bank Hapoalim BM Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.31. 798,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,938,004. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

