Bank Hapoalim BM Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.68.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.22. The stock had a trading volume of 20,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,959. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.73. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

