Bank Hapoalim BM Makes New $15.03 Million Investment in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,027,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $230.46. 75,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,901. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

