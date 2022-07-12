Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 17,412 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after buying an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after buying an additional 965,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $353.03. The stock had a trading volume of 132,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,277. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

