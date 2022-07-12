Bank Hapoalim BM Raises Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up about 1.2% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $11,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.
BATS:IGV traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.25. 568,567 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.57. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.
iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).
