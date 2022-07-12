Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 7,612 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after purchasing an additional 299,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after acquiring an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

BABA stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.22. 341,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,012,080. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.62. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $296.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

