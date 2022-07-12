Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $37.64. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,753. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $280.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 54,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bank OZK by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.