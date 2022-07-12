Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €5.40 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.40 ($5.40) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.40 ($9.40) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, May 30th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($17.60) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.15 ($12.15) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €5.18 ($5.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.37 and a 200-day moving average of €8.22. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($20.70) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($27.01).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.