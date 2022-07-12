Barclays Cuts Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,500

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,000 ($35.68) to GBX 2,500 ($29.73) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EDV. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($35.68) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($29.73) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,060 ($24.50) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,275.20 ($27.06).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV stock opened at GBX 1,655 ($19.68) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,813.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,822.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 1,505 ($17.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,176 ($25.88). The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,195.65.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.