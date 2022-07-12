Barclays Cuts General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $81.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.29.

GE stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,966.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

