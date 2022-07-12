Barclays Trims Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Target Price to GBX 65

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 78 ($0.93) to GBX 65 ($0.77) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BREE. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 120 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.19) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LON:BREE opened at GBX 63.30 ($0.75) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.73. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 56.50 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 113.60 ($1.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,266.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, insider Clive Watson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($22,894.86).

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

