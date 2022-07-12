Barclays Trims Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Target Price to €256.00

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €260.00 ($260.00) to €256.00 ($256.00) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PDRDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($220.00) to €207.00 ($207.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($217.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($230.00) to €234.00 ($234.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price target on Pernod Ricard from €205.00 ($205.00) to €210.00 ($210.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th.

PDRDF opened at 177.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 187.19. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 172.60 and a 1 year high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

