Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

