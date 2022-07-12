Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $806,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 86,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

