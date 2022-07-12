Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Invests $627,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

