Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 532.57 ($6.33).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beazley from GBX 670 ($7.97) to GBX 690 ($8.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.84) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.49) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.01) to GBX 598 ($7.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 503.50 ($5.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,185.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 476.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 457.38. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 339.90 ($4.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 516.20 ($6.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

In other news, insider Raj Agrawal acquired 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,887.60 ($2,245.00).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

