BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2022

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLUGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE BLU traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$12.77. 85,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 14.75 and a current ratio of 15.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.02. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$14.46.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

