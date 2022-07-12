Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.33.

BERY stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

