BHPCoin (BHP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $29,610.00

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. BHPCoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $29,610.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

