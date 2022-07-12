Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.31. 2,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 423,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

The firm has a market cap of $567.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

