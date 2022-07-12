Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.31. 2,219 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 423,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
BCYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.
The firm has a market cap of $567.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 590.9% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,608,000 after purchasing an additional 414,845 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
