Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $585.65 and last traded at $585.65. 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.98.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $640.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.28.
Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH.A)
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
