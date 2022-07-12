Bill Few Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bill Few Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 69,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 121,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

