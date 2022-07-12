Bill Few Associates Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

NYSE:MCD opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.64. The company has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

